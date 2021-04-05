UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,017,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 232,653 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of VMware worth $423,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of VMware by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $334,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,298 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its position in shares of VMware by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after acquiring an additional 855,559 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,582,000 after acquiring an additional 399,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of VMware by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $907,678,000 after acquiring an additional 273,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. UBS Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.16.

In related news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,513,610.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,985,599. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $152.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $161.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

