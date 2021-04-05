UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Crown Castle International worth $315,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after buying an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,723,000 after buying an additional 263,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,129,000 after buying an additional 17,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,366,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,739,000 after buying an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $174.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $136.06 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

