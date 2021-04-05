UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,398 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.88% of Moody’s worth $477,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 315.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,256,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Moody’s by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRB Advisors LP grew its holdings in Moody’s by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,618 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,334. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.08.

NYSE MCO opened at $306.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $192.00 and a one year high of $307.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.84.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.92%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

