UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,978 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Public Storage worth $360,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $23,093,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA stock opened at $251.94 on Monday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $172.11 and a fifty-two week high of $252.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.38.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.