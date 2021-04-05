UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,171,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,450 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.65% of Newmont worth $309,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Newmont by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,604,000 after acquiring an additional 202,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,013,000 after acquiring an additional 236,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,072,000 after acquiring an additional 116,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,958 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont stock opened at $61.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

