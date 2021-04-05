UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 826,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,272 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.64% of Humana worth $339,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Humana by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,403,000 after buying an additional 36,949 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Humana by 1,298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 185,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,772,000 after buying an additional 172,223 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,548,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HUM opened at $412.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.93. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.49 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.38.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

