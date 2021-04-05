UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $278.49 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,746,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780,919 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Boston Scientific worth $278,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,770,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.90.

BSX stock opened at $38.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,093 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.