UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $291.93 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,503,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,525 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.31% of The Charles Schwab worth $291,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $66.44 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $409,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,377,188 shares of company stock valued at $81,392,180 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

