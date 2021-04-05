UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $361.17 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.70% of Dollar General worth $361,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Dollar General by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,382,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.83.

Shares of DG stock opened at $202.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $152.83 and a 12 month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

