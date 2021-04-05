UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $363.61 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,323,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,206 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.41% of CVS Health worth $363,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 594,375 shares of company stock worth $44,673,602. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $74.30 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $97.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.10.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

