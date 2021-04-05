UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $377.65 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,494,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,345 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $377,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Shares of TROW opened at $173.96 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $179.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.15 and its 200 day moving average is $151.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

