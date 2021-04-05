UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $401.06 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.35% of Eversource Energy worth $401,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 145,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 16,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,860,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

NYSE:ES opened at $86.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

