UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $479.40 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570,067 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,803 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.71% of Autodesk worth $479,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 471,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after purchasing an additional 188,788 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,209 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,415 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 277,299 shares of the software company’s stock worth $84,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,834 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk stock opened at $283.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 147.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.84 and its 200-day moving average is $272.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

