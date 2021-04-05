UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $500.97 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,752,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 219,536 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Caterpillar worth $500,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $232.74 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.65. The company has a market capitalization of $126.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

