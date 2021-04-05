UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,168,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,242 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of The Progressive worth $511,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,167,790,000 after purchasing an additional 483,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,497 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in The Progressive by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,075,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,994,000 after purchasing an additional 64,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $95.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,362. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

