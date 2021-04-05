UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,381,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 139,671 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.44% of Deere & Company worth $371,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. United Bank lifted its position in Deere & Company by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1,039.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $372.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.98. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $392.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.20.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.