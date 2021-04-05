UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.33% of The Allstate worth $443,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.58.

ALL opened at $116.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $118.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

