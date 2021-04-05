UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 168,770 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Cigna worth $319,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cigna by 24.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,646,000 after purchasing an additional 233,522 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 2.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Cigna by 348.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,647 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 8,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,884,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,371 shares of company stock valued at $35,980,550. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.44.

CI stock opened at $241.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $248.84.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.