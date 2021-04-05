UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,190,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 139,251 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.78% of Biogen worth $291,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $278.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.55.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

