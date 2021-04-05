UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,550,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,207,794 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $415,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after acquiring an additional 124,961 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $5,998,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,462,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,057 shares of company stock worth $28,117,680. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $83.84 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average is $83.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

