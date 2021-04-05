UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 138,640 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,640 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.55% of S&P Global worth $435,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in S&P Global by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $362.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $342.48 and its 200-day moving average is $336.41. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $230.11 and a one year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

