UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 158,600 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,348,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $337,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $241.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

