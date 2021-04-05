UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 205,948 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,764,033 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,948 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Electronic Arts worth $396,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,583,672 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $227,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,710 shares of company stock worth $16,312,390 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.96 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

