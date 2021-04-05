UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,248,454 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,136,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,248,454 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.65% of Trimble worth $276,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1,638.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,335,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,337 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Trimble by 957.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,768,000 after buying an additional 1,149,475 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Trimble by 687.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,118,000 after buying an additional 851,363 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Trimble by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,947,000 after buying an additional 702,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,676,521,000 after buying an additional 636,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $80.73 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

