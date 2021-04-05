UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 138,630 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,636,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,630 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.42% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $340,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $180.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.90 and a 200 day moving average of $181.21. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.49 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.