UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 210,504 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,024,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 210,504 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of CSX worth $274,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in CSX by 493,923.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 706,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,111,000 after purchasing an additional 706,310 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $672,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX opened at $97.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.06.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.