UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 251,228 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,003,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 251,228 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $327,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

TSM opened at $124.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.46 and a 200 day moving average of $106.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $647.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

