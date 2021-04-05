UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 680,050 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 680,050 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Automatic Data Processing worth $354,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 46,948.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 101,878 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $189.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.69 and a 52 week high of $193.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.08 and a 200-day moving average of $166.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

