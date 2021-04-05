UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 83,784 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,996,091 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 83,784 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.71% of NXP Semiconductors worth $317,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $208.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.22 and a 200-day moving average of $161.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $72.86 and a 52 week high of $209.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXPI. Raymond James raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

