UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,388,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,846 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.28% of Philip Morris International worth $363,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $88.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $91.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.98.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.64.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

