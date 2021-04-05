UCA Coin Reaches Market Cap of $4.72 Million (UCA)

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One UCA Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UCA Coin has a market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $36,864.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded 47.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00073961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.20 or 0.00297786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00095230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.45 or 0.00737715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00028880 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 89.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003645 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,295,401,478 coins and its circulating supply is 2,017,672,854 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin . UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

