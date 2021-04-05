UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.58.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of UDR by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $44.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39. UDR has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

