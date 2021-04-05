UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,843,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.63% of UDR worth $186,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in UDR by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152,096 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of UDR by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,808,000 after buying an additional 900,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,088,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,691,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of UDR by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,563,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,515,000 after buying an additional 152,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UDR by 17.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,424,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,067,000 after buying an additional 354,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.08.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $44.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

