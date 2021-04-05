UGAS Achieves Market Cap of $4.87 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. UGAS has a market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $833,257.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00054139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.26 or 0.00675562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00071065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00028201 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

