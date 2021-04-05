Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) CFO Sheri Savage Sells 7,446 Shares

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ultra Clean stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,400. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.45. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $369.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

