Ultragate (ULG) Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded up 25.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Ultragate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultragate has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. Ultragate has a market cap of $32,242.97 and $1,516.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00037436 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001321 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ultragate Coin Profile

Ultragate is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 10,967,621 coins. Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultragate is www.ultragate.net

Ultragate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultragate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

