UMA (UMA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $40.45 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, UMA has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. UMA has a market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $40.45 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can now be bought for about $26.07 or 0.00044214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00054110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.07 or 0.00671676 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00073544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028903 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,037,856 coins and its circulating supply is 60,026,765 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

