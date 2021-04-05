Umbrella Network One Day Volume Reaches $1.49 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $22.68 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002077 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00030667 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.