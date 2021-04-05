Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 113.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,768 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $42,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Under Armour by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,892 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth $8,580,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 119,206 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 2,299.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 570,229 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $21.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

