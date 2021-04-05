Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.10

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.10 and last traded at C$12.60, with a volume of 364758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNS shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.00.

The company has a market cap of C$551.03 million and a P/E ratio of -16.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$477.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$466.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.67875 EPS for the current year.

Uni-Select Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

