Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.10% from the stock’s previous close.

UNS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Uni-Select from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uni-Select presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.71.

Shares of UNS stock traded up C$1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$12.90. 567,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,947. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$546.79 million and a P/E ratio of -17.19.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$477.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$466.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uni-Select will post 0.67875 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

