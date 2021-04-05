Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bankshares

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$10.00. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.71.

Shares of TSE UNS traded up C$1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 567,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,947. The company has a market capitalization of C$546.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of C$2.90 and a 1-year high of C$13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.68.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$477.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$466.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Uni-Select will post 0.67875 EPS for the current year.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

