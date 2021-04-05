Unibright Price Tops $1.63 on Top Exchanges (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a total market cap of $244.93 million and $4.84 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00002782 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00053517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.74 or 0.00681021 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00071034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00029097 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

