UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) VP David Martin Katz Sells 500 Shares

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of UNF traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.40. The stock had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,021. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.08.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 104.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,430,000 after buying an additional 25,270 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter worth about $291,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

