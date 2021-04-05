UniLayer Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.03 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. UniLayer has a market cap of $35.03 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer token can now be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00002930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00074037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.34 or 0.00296993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00096473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.95 or 0.00743476 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 110.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00028949 BTC.

UniLayer Token Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,022,298 tokens. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

UniLayer Token Trading

