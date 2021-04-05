UniLend Trading Down 18.6% This Week (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. UniLend has a market capitalization of $40.03 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One UniLend token can currently be bought for about $2.61 or 0.00004416 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00053144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.16 or 0.00670202 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00071965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028784 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

Buying and Selling UniLend

