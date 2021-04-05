Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,579 ($59.82).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULVR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,022 ($52.55) on Monday. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,938.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,372.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 37.60 ($0.49) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.46. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

In other news, insider John Rishton Cha acquired 1,256 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

