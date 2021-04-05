uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.46.

Several brokerages recently commented on QURE. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of QURE traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.00. 5,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. uniQure has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. On average, research analysts expect that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,294.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $37,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,018 shares of company stock worth $1,316,971. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $13,961,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in uniQure by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

