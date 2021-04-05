United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 281 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,889,000 after acquiring an additional 208,936 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 596,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,992,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,425,000 after buying an additional 196,601 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $474.93 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $470.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

