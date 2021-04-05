United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 4,168 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 350.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 591,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 460,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after acquiring an additional 224,573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 18.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after acquiring an additional 218,161 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,297,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,850,000 after purchasing an additional 169,139 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,053,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 167,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $32.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 295.03, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

